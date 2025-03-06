Parliamentary panel begins consultation process on new income tax bill

The select parliament committee began its consultation on the new income tax bill on Thursday. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was the first to make its observations on the bill. According to sources, the ICAI has raised three main issues during its representation to the committee.

The governing body of chartered accountants wants the bill to be shorter by having fewer sections. The bill currently has 536 sections and the ICAI wants this to be reduced by 100. “There are many overlapping sections, which can be merged to have fewer sections,” a source told TNIE.

The other major issue raised by the institute is that the bill despite all sincere efforts is still prone to litigation. Sources told TNIE that having simpler language does not necessarily guarantee lesser litigation. Apart from these two, the ICAI feels there is need for further simplification of the law. The sources, however, did not elaborate more on the issue.