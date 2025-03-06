Taxpayers disclose foreign assets worth Rs 29,200 crore after special campaign by Centre

A special drive to ‘nudge’ taxpayers to disclose their foreign assets and income has resulted in over 3,000 taxpayers declaring foreign assets worth Rs 29,208 crore and additional foreign income of Rs 1,090 crore, according to government sources. The campaign also made 6,734 taxpayers change their residential status from resident to non-resident.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) launched the compliance-cum-awareness campaign on 17 November 2024, urging taxpayers to declare their foreign assets and income in revised income tax returns (ITRs) for assessment year (AY) 2024-25. As part of the campaign, SMS and emails were sent to 19,501 taxpayers with high foreign account balances or significant foreign income from interest or dividends above a specified threshold. The tax department also organised 30 outreach sessions, seminars and webinars across India, engaging over 8,500 participants directly.

Government sources said approximately 62% of taxpayers approached by the department responded positively, voluntarily revising their ITRs to declare foreign assets and income. The number of taxpayers disclosing foreign assets and income on a voluntary basis has steadily grown from 60,000 in AY2021-22 to 231,452 taxpayers in AY 2024-25.