Women borrowers’ retail credit up 18% in 2024

With more and more women availing of formal credit, leveraging various loan products to meet their personal and professional aspirations, their outstanding borrowings reached `36.5 lakh crore as of December 2024, up 18% from `30.9 lakh crore in the trailing 12 months, when overall retail credit grew to `142.3 lakh crore, up 16.7% from `121.9 lakh crore.

Women are leading borrowers in gold loans (44% share of the total), education loans (36%) and home loans (32%) and business loans (25%) in 2024. Of the total outstanding retail credit books of banks and non-banks at `142.27 lakh crore, women borrowers own 26% or `30.6 lakh crore in 2024, up from 25% in the previous year, according to the data collated by the credit bureau Crif Highmark.

The share of women borrowers in overall retail loans remained stable at nearly 26% in December 2024, while the number of women borrowers rose to 8.3 crore from 7.5 crore during this period, a growth of 10.8%, according to the credit bureau. In contrast, the number of male borrowers increased to 20.3 crore from 19.1 crore, a growth of 6.5% during this period, the agency added.