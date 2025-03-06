Women crypto investors increase tenfold in 2024-25

BENGALURU: An increasing number of women are now choosing crypto as their investment option as there has been a tenfold increase in women investors in 2024-2025 compared to the previous year.

A survey conducted by crypto investment platform Mudrex, ahead of International Women's Day, reveals that women aged 25-30 make up the largest segment of female investors, accounting for 53% of the total. They are followed by women aged 31-35 (36%), while younger investors aged 18-24 represent 11% of the user base.

With 15% of the total women investor base, Maharashtra leads in female crypto adoption, followed by Karnataka with 11%. Nine percent from Delhi NCR and 8 percent from Uttar Pradesh also show strong participation.

West Bengal accounts for 7% and the remaining 50% of women investors spread across states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and others.

While the crypto market remains largely male-dominated, there is a noticeable steady uptick in female investors, yet making significant strides in the space, Mudrex said.