Women crypto investors increase tenfold in 2024-25

BENGALURU: An increasing number of women are now choosing crypto as their investment option as there has been a tenfold increase in women investors in 2024-2025 compared to the previous year.
A survey conducted by crypto investment platform Mudrex, ahead of International Women's Day, reveals that women aged 25-30 make up the largest segment of female investors, accounting for 53% of the total. They are followed by women aged 31-35 (36%), while younger investors aged 18-24 represent 11% of the user base.
With 15% of the total women investor base, Maharashtra leads in female crypto adoption, followed by Karnataka with 11%. Nine percent from Delhi NCR and 8 percent from Uttar Pradesh also show strong participation.
West Bengal accounts for 7% and the remaining 50% of women investors spread across states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and others.
While the crypto market remains largely male-dominated, there is a noticeable steady uptick in female investors, yet making significant strides in the space, Mudrex said.
Over 75% of women investors are from metro and Tier-1 cities, while 25% are from small cities. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and Solana have emerged as the most popular investment choices among female investors. Also, meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe are gaining traction, signalling an increasing interest in trending meme coins.
Edul Patel, CEO & Co-founder of Mudrex said, "The crypto and Web3 space is evolving rapidly, and more women are stepping in to shape its future.”
About 65% of women traded on individual coins, while 45% chose to invest in Coin Sets (themed basket of tokens). The survey reveals that 62% of women discuss financial decisions with their family and social circle, while 38% make their own decisions. Additionally, 33% of women learnt about crypto from news, 40% from social channels, and the remaining 27% from other sources.
“Beyond investing, many women are also looking to build careers in Web3,” said Alankar Saxena, Co-founder & CTO of Mudrex.
However, Mudrex also identified key barriers preventing some women from making transactions after completing KYC verification. Concerns about crypto market volatility, uncertainty over which coins to invest in and how much to invest, and a lack of financial awareness around emerging asset classes are the most common challenges, it added.