BTA gives room for manoeuvre to India amid reciprocal tariff threat: Experts

Despite the Trump administration threatening India with reciprocal tariff, India can still negotiate a ‘favorable’ deal with the US through the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) talks currently undergoing. Experts believe even with the threat of reciprocal tariffs hanging over India, the BTA talks give the country time to fully understand the repercussions of Trump’s move.

The two countries have agreed to negotiate ‘a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by fall of 2025’. The negotiations have begun with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal already in the US leading the talks. The two countries have set a bold target of taking the total bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 from the current $130 billion.

With Trump announcing the reciprocal tariff on India to come into force from 2 April 2025, there are doubts on the future of the Bilateral Trade Agreement between the two countries.