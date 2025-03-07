From Multilaterism to Unilateralism: Is it the end of the WTO?

WTO’s Midlife Crisis: Lost in Translation in a Multipolar World

The WTO, often cited as the crown jewel of postwar multilateral institutions, exemplifies this tension most vividly. Created to foster predictability and stability in global trade, the organization was an outgrowth of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) and hinged on principles of transparency, non-discrimination, and binding dispute settlement. For smaller economies, its utility was even more pronounced, membership in a rules based system offered a sense of security and a forum for voicing concerns that otherwise might be overshadowed by the influence of major trading blocs. Over the decades, the WTO facilitated trade liberalization on a scale previously unimaginable, offering developing nations opportunities to integrate into global value chains and attract foreign investment. Despite the inherent power imbalances where wealthier nations often set much of the agenda, smaller economies found some leverage through collective bargaining.

However, recent actions by the United States have called into question the future of multilaterism itself. Washington’s threats to retract from the WTO and its blocking of judicial appointments to the WTO’s Appellate Body, effectively paralyzing the dispute resolution mechanism, underscore a mounting frustration with rules that constrain unilateral policy choices. This reflects a broader turn to protectionism in U.S. policy outlook, driven partly by the sentiment that multilateral structures no longer serve American interests as they once did. Diplomatic relations have grown tense, with the U.S. administration accusing the WTO of failing to address trade imbalances, particularly those involving China, and insisting on reforms that other member states find too one sided. For instance, most recently, China condemned tariffs launched or threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump at a World Trade Organization meeting on Tuesday (February 18th 2025), warning that such "tariff shocks" could destabilise the global trading system and lead to a global recession.

The U.S. government’s decision to withdraw from the WHO was more than an administrative move. It signalled a broader critique of multilateral institutions perceived as acting counter to U.S. interests. The paradox is stark as historically, the United States leveraged these bodies to advance a form of “Western Universalism” setting agendas and norms that shaped international behavior. From the Bretton Woods system to the creation of multiple specialized UN agencies, the United States and its allies funded and guided these organizations in ways that often perpetuated Western influence. That influence extended to economic paradigms, educational frameworks, and even cultural mores around governance. Yet with the rise of other major players, some of whom do not share Washington’s worldview, multilateral organizations became arenas for broader geopolitical competition. In such an environment, the United States has begun to question the utility of providing substantial funding without guaranteeing outcomes favorable to its interests. This contradicts the very principle of a global public good. If an institution is meant to serve all member states, it should not become an exclusive instrument for any single nation’s agenda. Demanding that funding automatically translate into policy alignment is at odds with the ethos of impartial, rules based governance that multilateral bodies are supposed to embody.