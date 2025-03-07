Government appoints Vikas Kaushal as CMD of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

NEW DELHI: The government has appointed Vikas Kaushal as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for a five-year term.

The 53-year-old Kaushal, who previously served as the global leader for energy and process industries at Kearney, is the first private sector executive to head a state-run oil refinery. It is to be noted that in recent years, the government has struggled to appoint heads for several public sector companies, including the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). For instance, in December 2022, the government appointed retired BPCL chairman Arun Singh as the CEO of ONGC.

The government is also in the process of selecting a new CMD for BPCL, as the incumbent, G. Krishnakumar, will retire as chairman and managing director on April 30 this year.