Hyundai offers major discounts to revive slumping sales  

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has rolled out an aggressive discount strategy under its new sales promotion campaign, "Hyundai Super Delight March," as the Korean automaker seeks to revive its sales after slipping to the fourth position in domestic retail passenger vehicle sales in February 2025.

The campaign, announced on Friday, offers significant benefits on key models. Buyers can avail benefits of up to ₹55,000 on the sub-compact SUV Venue, up to ₹35,000 on the Exter, up to ₹50,000 on the i20, and up to ₹53,000 on the Grand i10 NIOS. These models, which are crucial for Hyundai's volume sales in India, have been lagging behind competition in their respective segments.

However, the company is not offering any discounts on its flagship SUV, the Creta, but has introduced new variants to provide more options for buyers. A Hyundai dealer showroom in New Delhi said that buyers can get other benefits such as free accessories if they opt low low-selling models.

“We believe in exceeding customer expectations by providing top-notch products with unparalleled value. Through these exclusive discounts and special rewards, we aim to empower everyone aspiring to own a Hyundai. We invite customers to drive home their favorite Hyundai car and take advantage of these exciting offers,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL.

The move comes as Hyundai, which for years had cemented its position as the second largest carmaker in India, faces increasing competition from homegrown brands Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The two players, especially M&M, have been gaining market share with strong demand for their SUVs and aggressive product launches.

According to the latest sales data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Hyundai's retail sales in February 2025 stood at 38,156 units, giving it a market share of 12.58%. This places Hyundai behind Mahindra & Mahindra (13.15%) and Tata Motors (12.75%). Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the market with a commanding 38.94% share.

The decline in Hyundai's ranking comes amid a broader slowdown in the passenger vehicle market. Overall retail sales in February 2025 fell by 10.34% year-on-year to 303,398 units, compared to 338,390 units in February 2024. On a month-on-month basis, retail passenger vehicle sales dropped nearly 35% from January 2025's 465,920 units.