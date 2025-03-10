Fitch upgrades Adani Energy’s credit rating

In a boost to Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), Fitch Ratings has upgraded the company's credit rating at 'BBB-' from its 'Ratings Watch Negative' list. This is the first upgrade by the international ratings agency since the US indictment of certain board members of its another group entity, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) in November 2024. It means AESL is considered financially healthy and capable of repaying its debts. However, the ratings agency has assigned a "Negative Outlook" to AESL, indicating that there are still some potential risks on the horizon.

“We believe the risks associated with the group's liquidity and funding requirements have moderated. However, the Outlook is Negative to reflect our view that the proceedings and outcome of the US investigations could reveal that the group's corporate governance practices are weaker than we expected and lead to negative rating action in the near to medium term,” said the rating agency.