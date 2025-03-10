Five industrial states contribute 72% of direct taxes

Top five industrial states of the country contribute more than 2/3rd of the direct taxes collected by the central government, even as less developed states like UP, Bihar and MP are taking away more than a third of the tax devolved by the Centre to the states, the government informed parliament on Monday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, minister of state (MoS) for finance Pankaj Chaudhary tabled the total state-wise contribution of direct taxes and Central GST as also state-wise devolution of taxes from FY20 to FY24. As per the data tabled in parliament, five states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat – accounted for 72% of the direct taxes and 53% of Central GST collected by the Union government in FY24.

These five states together contributed Rs 14.2 lakh crore of the total Rs 19.62 lakh crore collected in direct taxes – corporate and income taxes – in 2023-24. During the same year, these five states contributed Rs 2 lakh crore of the Rs 3.75 lakh crore collected through Central GST. GST has three components – Central, state and integrated GST. Integrated GST is collected on inter-state transfer of goods and services.