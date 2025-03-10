GST frauds involving Rs 1.95 lakh cr detected in FY25

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has detected Rs 1.95 lakh crore tax evasion in over 25,000 cases so far in the current financial year. According to the finance ministry, of the Rs 1.95 lakh crore evasion detected, taxpayers have voluntarily submitted Rs 21,500 crore.

In the past five years including the current financial year, the total GST evasion detected amounted to Rs 6.8 lakh crore, out of which evaders voluntarily deposited Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

Of the total GST fraud cases, fake ITC claims worth Rs 46,472 crore were detected during the current financial year.