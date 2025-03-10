NCLAT upholds ICICI Sec delisting, dismisses appeal against NCLT order

In a major relief for ICICI Bank and ICICI Securities, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday dismissed petitions challenging ICICI Securities’ delisting process from the stock exchanges.

A Delhi-based two-member NCLAT bench, comprising Justice Yogesh Khanna and Technical Member Ajay Das Mehrotra, dismissed petitions filed by Quantum Mutual Fund and Manu Rishi Gupta, a public shareholder.

Quantum and Gupta had argued that the share swap ratio was unfair to minority shareholders and filed a petition in NCLAT against National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval.

They also contended that the exemption granted by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the valuation details were not adequately disclosed to shareholders.

NCLAT stated that Regulation 37 of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations 2021 provides an alternative delisting mechanism. It held that shareholders retain the right to exit and that the valuation process adheres to recognised methods.