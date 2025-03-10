Now, user-set spending limits, age-gating for gamers

BENGALURU: With the aim of safeguarding the interests of over 50 crore Indian gamers, three gaming industry bodies—the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), and the E-Gaming Federation (EGF)—have jointly adopted a code of ethics (CoE).

This CoE will apply to all online gaming operators who are members of the federations and offer skill-based real-money gaming services in India.

The gaming industry bodies pointed out that key principles of the CoE include responsible gaming practices such as age gating, no operations in restricted states, and robust KYC mechanisms. It also includes safeguarding data, appropriate management of player funds, fair gaming practices, and providing clear and accurate information to players, enabling them to make well-informed decisions with options to self-exclude and set limits.