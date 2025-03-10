Over 53 per cent women among 30.68 crore workers registered on e-Shram portal

BENGALURU: More than 30.68 crore unorganised workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal as of March 3, 2025, and of these, women account for 53.68 per cent, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday.

The government launched the e-Shram portal in August 2021 with the objective of creating a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar. The portal is designed to support unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN).

Of the total registrations, Uttar Pradesh leads with 8,38,24,946 registrations, followed by Bihar with 2,97,84,018 registrations.

Out of the total 30.68 crore registered on the portal, women constitute over 16 crore (16,47,36,072).