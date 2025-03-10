Over 53 per cent women among 30.68 crore workers registered on e-Shram portal

BENGALURU: More than 30.68 crore unorganised workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal as of March 3, 2025, and of these, women account for 53.68 per cent, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday.
The government launched the e-Shram portal in August 2021 with the objective of creating a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar. The portal is designed to support unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN).
Of the total registrations, Uttar Pradesh leads with 8,38,24,946 registrations, followed by Bihar with 2,97,84,018 registrations.
Out of the total 30.68 crore registered on the portal, women constitute over 16 crore (16,47,36,072).
Occupation-wise, the number of unorganised workers registered on the portal include Agriculture (15,99,36,962), Construction (2,77,31,452), and Domestic & Household Workers (2,89,04,451), among others.
The ministry informed that e-Shram—'One-Stop Solution'—was launched in October 2024. It entails the integration of different social security/welfare schemes into a single portal, e-Shram.
This enables unorganised workers registered on the portal to access social security schemes and view the benefits they have availed so far.
Nearly 13 schemes from different Central Ministries/Departments have already been integrated/mapped with e-Shram, including Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), among others.
To enhance the accessibility of the e-Shram portal, the Ministry of Labour and Employment launched multilingual functionality on January 7, 2025, using the Bhashini platform. This enhancement now allows workers to interact with the e-Shram portal in 22 Indian languages.