Tame volatility for creating wealth

Investing in a volatile market can feel like navigating a storm, but with the right strategies, you can manage risks and even find opportunities. There’s a Tamil saying ‘you can’t wait for the tides to stop if you want a dip in the ocean’

Here’s a practical breakdown based on timeless principles and current market dynamics!

1. Understand and accept volatility

Volatility means rapid price swings—up and down. It’s driven by uncertainty, economic shifts, geopolitical events, or market sentiment. Right now, markets might be reacting to inflation concerns, interest rate changes, or tech sector disruptions, geo-politics, etc. Knowing why the market’s jittery helps you stay calm and strategic. However, trying to specifically find out which factor impacts how much is a total waste of time.

2. Diversify your portfolio

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Spread investments across:

• Stocks: Mix stable large cap, mid-cap, small-cap mutual funds.

• Debt mutual funds – less risky than bonds.

• Commodities: Gold, silver – again mutual funds not the commodity directly.

• Cash: Keep some liquidity to scoop up bargains when prices drop.

• REITS – a small way of participating in the expensive retail market.

A volatile market punishes over-concentration, so diversification is your shield.

3. Focus on quality

Invest in companies with:

• Strong balance sheets (low debt, high cash reserves).

• Consistent earnings, even in downturns.

• Competitive advantages (e.g., brand loyalty, patents).

4. Rupee-cost averaging

Instead of timing the market, invest a fixed amount regularly. When prices dip, you buy more units; when they rise, you buy fewer. Over time, this smooths out the rollercoaster and reduces emotional stress.

5. Look for opportunities

Volatility creates mispricing. Oversold stocks or sectors (e.g., energy during a dip or biotech after a panic sell-off) can be bargains if you’ve done your homework. Research fundamentals—don’t just chase hype.

7. Stay long-term

Short-term volatility is noise. If your horizon is 5+ years, temporary drops matter less. Historically, markets recover and grow—think Sensex’s resilience since 1979.

8. Manage emotions

Fear and greed spike in volatile times. Stick to a plan. Avoid panic-selling at lows or FOMO-buying at peaks. Data backs this: emotional investors underperform disciplined ones by 2-4% annually.

9. Consider defensive assets

• ETFs: Low-cost funds which require lot of understanding of business cycles

• REITs: Real estate trusts can offer steady income if rates stabilize.

• Cash equivalents: Bank FD or money market funds keep powder dry.

10. Stay informed, not obsessed

Check broader trends—RBI moves, earnings reports, X sentiment—but don’t overreact to daily noise.

Example Strategy

Say you’ve got Rs. 100,000 to invest:

• Rs. 40,000 in a flexi-cap fund

• Rs. 30,000 in an Equity Savings fund (stability).

• Rs. 20,000 in a gold ETF (hedge).

• Rs. 10,000 in cash (opportunistic buys).

• Adjust based on your risk, understanding, tolerance and goals.

Volatility isn’t your enemy—it’s a test. Play it smart, and you’ll weather it. Volatility is not your enemy, neither it is your friend! It is your teacher which tests your patience.

PV Subramanyam

writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C40 a day’