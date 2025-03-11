Ashok Hinduja backs crisis-hit IndusInd Bank, says capital will be infused if needed

MUMBAI: Ashok Hinduja, the chairman of IndusInd International Holding, the holding company of the crisis-hit IndusInd Bank has promised to infuse capital if needed and also has expressed confidence in the bank management led by chief executive Sumant Kathpalia.

The group chairman said the management has handled other problems quite well over past many months and that the current probelm of a charge of Rs 1,500 crore hit on the forex derivatives book will also get resolved.

During his earlier interaction in-the morning Hinduja did not offer capital infusion but after the stock tanked 26 percent wipping off Rs 18,000 crore of the stall lock value he came back with full support to the bank.

“Our financials remain healthy, and it will be fully supported should any capital requirement arise. The impact of ₹1,600 crore is not much, “Hinduja told business channel CNBC TV-18, on Tuesday .

On Monday, IndusInd bank informed the exchanges that it may take a hit of 2.5 percent in networth as of December 2024 quarter due to some discrepancies it has seen in the forex derivatives and the resultant adjustments it will have to be made.

“Shareholders shouldn't panic. These are normal routine problems. I understand their concern is over why they were not informed earlier. Banking businesses are based on integrity and trust," Hinduja said, adding the promoter group has strong trust on the bank's board and the management.

“We have seen IndusInd Bank for the last 30 years. It has seen various problems. Those have been handled properly. This problem will also get resolved," he said while noting that the bank's financial numbers are very strong.

“I think general reserves cannot be touched, and we’ll have to take it to the P&L,” Kathpalia, whose request for a three year appointment was rejected by the RBI last week by allowing only a one year re-appointment told analysts earlier in the day. This is a serious messaging by the central bank to the board of the bank as last time instead of the board approval for a three years second tenure, the regulator had allowed only a two year term.

Hinduja based his optimism to the fact that the accounting goof up was not identified by the auditor but by the management itself.