Bharti Airtel to partner with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet services to India

NEW DELHI: Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel announced on Tuesday its partnership with Elon Musk-led SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet services to its customers in India. According to an exchange filing, this is the first such agreement in India, but it is subject to SpaceX obtaining the necessary permissions to operate in the country.
Currently, the government has granted licenses to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and the Jio-SES joint venture, Jio Satellite Communications, to provide satellite communication services in India. While Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper have applied for licences, neither has been approved by the government yet.
“This is the first agreement to be signed in India, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its authorizations to sell Starlink in India,” said Airtel in a press note.
Airtel said that the collaboration would enable both companies to explore how Starlink can enhance Airtel's services. By combining Airtel’s expertise in the Indian market with SpaceX’s technology, the partnership aims to expand internet services to customers and businesses across the country.
Additionally, Airtel and SpaceX plan to explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel's retail stores, providing Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, and creating opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, even in the most rural parts of India.
"Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel Ltd.
"This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel's suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers - wherever they live and work."
Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX said that Starlink is excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India.
“The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India's telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business."