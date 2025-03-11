Bharti Airtel to partner with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet services to India

NEW DELHI: Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel announced on Tuesday its partnership with Elon Musk-led SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet services to its customers in India. According to an exchange filing, this is the first such agreement in India, but it is subject to SpaceX obtaining the necessary permissions to operate in the country.

Currently, the government has granted licenses to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and the Jio-SES joint venture, Jio Satellite Communications, to provide satellite communication services in India. While Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper have applied for licences, neither has been approved by the government yet.

“This is the first agreement to be signed in India, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its authorizations to sell Starlink in India,” said Airtel in a press note.

Airtel said that the collaboration would enable both companies to explore how Starlink can enhance Airtel's services. By combining Airtel’s expertise in the Indian market with SpaceX’s technology, the partnership aims to expand internet services to customers and businesses across the country.