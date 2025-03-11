India will require 30,000 pilots in next 15-20 years: Aviation minister Naidu

Coimbatore-based Sakthi Aircraft Industry Private Limited (SAIPL) and the Aero Club of India (ACI) on Tuesday signed a MoU to manufacture and supply 200 Diamond DA40 NG trainer aircraft in India.

SAIPL, in a joint venture with Diamond Aircraft Industry, Austria, will set up manufacturing facility in India to produce, sustain, and provide comprehensive lifecycle support for the DA40 NG.

SAIPL will commence deliveries by May 2025, with an initial target of 70 aircraft by the end of 2025, and subsequently scale up to produce 100 aircraft annually. The collaboration is projected to train 1,000 pilots annually and 10,000 pilots over the next 10 years, equipping them to operate the entire range of commercial aircraft.

The aviation minister in a Rajya Sabha reply also said the government is in the process of setting a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for making regional transport aircraft.