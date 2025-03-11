Jio adds 3.9 million subscribers in December 2024; Vi and BSNL see decline

New Delhi: Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom service provider, added a significant 3.9 million subscribers in December 2024, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Bharti Airtel followed with a gain of 1.03 million subscribers during the same period. However, both Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL experienced declines in their subscriber bases, losing 1.7 million and 322,072 subscribers, respectively.

Overall, Reliance Jio’s wireless subscriber base stood at 465.13 million, maintaining its position as the market leader. Bharti Airtel followed with 385.3 million subscribers, while Vodafone Idea had 207.25 million as of the end of December 2024. BSNL’s wireless user base was recorded at 91.72 million.