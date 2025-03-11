Jio adds 3.9 million subscribers in December 2024; Vi and BSNL see decline

New Delhi: Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom service provider, added a significant 3.9 million subscribers in December 2024, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Bharti Airtel followed with a gain of 1.03 million subscribers during the same period. However, both Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL experienced declines in their subscriber bases, losing 1.7 million and 322,072 subscribers, respectively.
Overall, Reliance Jio’s wireless subscriber base stood at 465.13 million, maintaining its position as the market leader. Bharti Airtel followed with 385.3 million subscribers, while Vodafone Idea had 207.25 million as of the end of December 2024. BSNL’s wireless user base was recorded at 91.72 million.
In terms of market share, Reliance Jio continued to dominate the wireless services sector with a 40.42% share, followed by Bharti Airtel with 33.49%. Vodafone Idea held an 18.01% market share, while BSNL's share stood at 7.99%.
In terms of mobile number portability, a total of 13.85 million subscribers submitted their porting requests in December 2024. This brought the cumulative number of MNP requests to 1,079.19 million by the end of December 2024, up from 1,065.35 million in November 2024, since the implementation of MNP.
In terms of active users or Visitor Location Register (VLR) data, which tracks the number of users actively utilising a mobile network, Reliance Jio’s active user base stood at 445.60 million in November, followed by Bharti Airtel with 382.07 million and Vodafone Idea with 176.51 million. BSNL had 55.70 million active subscribers.