Purchasing the right address: Why smart homebuyers prioritize location

What are some of the first things you consider when deciding on your next home purchase? While factors such as size, interiors, or amenities play a role in home buying, the one thing that truly defines a great home is its location. After all, a great house in the wrong place can quickly become an inconvenient burden. In today’s fast-paced world, long commutes are a dealbreaker, especially for professionals looking for a work-life balance.

When selecting a property, the smart decision is to look for connectivity, proximity to workplaces, and access to essential amenities for a comfortable and hassle-free lifestyle. A well-chosen location doesn’t just enhance everyday convenience. It ensures better returns on investment, improved quality of life, and future growth potential.

With more people relocating to cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai, livable locations here have expanded significantly. This has led to the emergence of multiple micro-markets away from city centres such as Sarjapur Road, Doddaballapur, Gunjur, and Whitefield in Bengaluru, Kokapet, Bachupally, and Tellapur in Hyderabad, and Sholinganallur and Sithalapakkam in Chennai. These have now become attractive hubs for the younger IT workforce, especially those looking for affordable housing away from city clusters. Being close to employment hubs is crucial in location selection, with heightened demand for properties near IT parks, business districts, and industrial zones.

As travel is gaining frequency for work or leisure, proximity to the airport is also one of the important factors homebuyers look at. Areas near international airports such as Pallavaram (Chennai), Devanahalli (Bangalore), and Doddaballapura (Bangalore) to name a few have witnessed increased demand, as they provide easy access to both national and international travel. With business parks, co-working spaces, and corporate headquarters moving towards suburban areas, homebuyers are prioritizing locations that ensure minimal travel time to work.

Recent studies indicate that 80% of Indians prefer home ownership over renting, leading to an increased demand for self-sustained residential communities. Emerging locations that offer value-for-money investments are seeing strong traction, especially in the mid-segment and affordable housing categories. These include tech-driven workspaces, co-living options, and integrated retail hubs, catering to the lifestyle needs of young professionals and NRIs.