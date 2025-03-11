Purchasing the right address: Why smart homebuyers prioritize location

What are some of the first things you consider when deciding on your next home purchase? While factors such as size, interiors, or amenities play a role in home buying, the one thing that truly defines a great home is its location. After all, a great house in the wrong place can quickly become an inconvenient burden. In today’s fast-paced world, long commutes are a dealbreaker, especially for professionals looking for a work-life balance.
When selecting a property, the smart decision is to look for connectivity, proximity to workplaces, and access to essential amenities for a comfortable and hassle-free lifestyle. A well-chosen location doesn’t just enhance everyday convenience. It ensures better returns on investment, improved quality of life, and future growth potential.
With more people relocating to cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai, livable locations here have expanded significantly. This has led to the emergence of multiple micro-markets away from city centres such as Sarjapur Road, Doddaballapur, Gunjur, and Whitefield in Bengaluru, Kokapet, Bachupally, and Tellapur in Hyderabad, and Sholinganallur and Sithalapakkam in Chennai. These have now become attractive hubs for the younger IT workforce, especially those looking for affordable housing away from city clusters. Being close to employment hubs is crucial in location selection, with heightened demand for properties near IT parks, business districts, and industrial zones.
As travel is gaining frequency for work or leisure, proximity to the airport is also one of the important factors homebuyers look at. Areas near international airports such as Pallavaram (Chennai), Devanahalli (Bangalore), and Doddaballapura (Bangalore) to name a few have witnessed increased demand, as they provide easy access to both national and international travel. With business parks, co-working spaces, and corporate headquarters moving towards suburban areas, homebuyers are prioritizing locations that ensure minimal travel time to work.
Recent studies indicate that 80% of Indians prefer home ownership over renting, leading to an increased demand for self-sustained residential communities. Emerging locations that offer value-for-money investments are seeing strong traction, especially in the mid-segment and affordable housing categories. These include tech-driven workspaces, co-living options, and integrated retail hubs, catering to the lifestyle needs of young professionals and NRIs.
Modern homebuyers prioritize a healthy and convenient lifestyle. The rise of work-wellness-life balance has led to an increased preference for locations in suburban areas offering larger living spaces, green cover, recreational spaces, and integrated townships. Areas away from the city, often offer a serene retreat while maintaining access to the business districts. With the presence of organic markets, parks, and wellness hubs, these locations are an excellent choice for those seeking a sustainable lifestyle.
Easy access to transport networks can significantly impact the desirability of a property. Studies show that areas within a 5-km radius of metro stations have seen property values appreciate by 30-40% compared to locations without metro connectivity. Similarly, new flyovers, expressways, and road expansions are driving real estate growth. Social infrastructure such as hospitals, educational institutions, and recreational spaces are further shaping the desirability of locations such as Panvel, Dombivli, Adibatla, Ponneri, and Sriperumbudur are seeing a rise in premium developments. As infrastructure expands, property values in these areas are expected to surge, making them ideal for investment.
Assessing the future growth potential of the location while making home purchasing decisions should not be missed. Real estate experts highlight key indicators of an area’s investment viability, such as government infrastructure projects, corporate expansions, and proximity to industrial corridors. Look for areas experiencing a real estate boom due to its proximity to international airports, IT parks, and new business districts featuring upcoming R&D centres, and data hubs providing employment opportunities. With large-scale residential and commercial developments in the pipeline, these regions offer a blend of accessibility, comfort, and long-term investment potential.
In Bengaluru, areas around the proposed metro expansion phase have witnessed an influx of premium residential and commercial developments, making them hotspots for future growth. New developments such as the Bangalore Peripheral Ring Road and Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) projects will unlock significant development potential in surrounding regions, be it new residential townships, commercial complexes, or even industrial zones. The STRR project is expected to bring in employment opportunities and connectivity, and reduce congestion, thereby benefiting rapidly developing areas like Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, and Sarjapur. Similarly, the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) and Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) projects, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, and Coastal Road projects, and Hyderabad’s Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Hyderabad Pharma City projects are opening up new residential and commercial opportunities.
As cities continue to expand, choosing the right address is more important than ever. A smart homebuyer knows that investing in a well-connected, future-ready neighborhood isn’t just about purchasing a home—it’s about securing a high-value asset. From connectivity and infrastructure to lifestyle conveniences and growth potential, the right location ensures long-term value, comfort, and a hassle-free living experience. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned investor, buying the right address is the key to a secure and rewarding future.
