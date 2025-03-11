Telcos may delay 6G launch due to low ROI, OTTs must share revenue with telcos: COAI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operators worldwide are under pressure due to low returns on investment (ROI) and challenges in monetizing 5G services, which could potentially delay the rollout of 6G technology, said S P Kocchar, Director General of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), on Tuesday.

COAI, which represents private telecom providers such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, also emphasised the need for Over-the-Top (OTT) services to contribute to telecom infrastructure investments. He noted that telecom companies, particularly in India, are hesitant to expand their networks due to subdued ROI, with Indian operators averaging around 4%. Kocchar warned that the situation could worsen unless OTT services begin sharing revenue with telecom companies.

"The global rollout of 5G networks has slowed," Kocchar stated. "If viable 5G use cases don't materialize within the next 2-3 years, the 6G launch could be pushed beyond 2030."