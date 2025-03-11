US legal troubles for tycoon Adani expose shortcomings in India’s booming solar sector

BENGALURU, India: President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze a law banning business bribes overseas could offer Indian tycoon Gautam Adani, one of Asia’s richest people, a reprieve from American corruption allegations linked to a major solar project in India.

US prosecutors allege that one of Adani’s companies duped investors by hiding that its project was backed by a $265 million bribery scheme. The case now may be reviewed, and enforcement of any potential decision against it is uncertain. Whatever its fate, the case has highlighted vulnerabilities in India’s solar sector that are hindering its capacity to switch to clean energy, help limit climate change and cut heavy pollution in many of its cities.

The Adani Group, whose business interests span much of the economy from ports and airports to energy and media, has denied the US allegations. It declined requests from The Associated Press for comment.

Earlier this month, Trump suspended the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, raising expectations among some in India that the allegations against Adani might be put on ice. Shares in Adani’s companies surged but then fell just days later when the US Securities and Exchange Commission sought help from Indian authorities in serving its complaint against Adani.

The allegations have had wider repercussions outside India. Adani Green Energy has withdrawn its wind energy projects from Sri Lanka after the island nation sought to renegotiate prices. Kenya canceled energy and airport expansion deals with the company, while investor TotalEnergies, a French oil giant, has paused new investments.