Banks healthy; stable outlook for FY26 despite marginal uptick in NPAs: Moody’s

MUMBAI: Despite forecasting for a marginal deterioration in the asset quality that has improved massively in the past few years, international rating agency Moody’s has said it has a stable outlook for the country’s banking system, citing strong fundamentals of the lenders along with robust economic growth. The agency also expects GDP growth to exceed 6.5% next fiscal.

The agency said the asset quality stress is coming from the rising stress levels in unsecured retail loans, microfinance loans and small business loans. The agency also expects system-wide loan growth to slow to 11-13% in fiscal 2026 from an average of 17% for March 2022-March 2024 as banks seek to keep loan growth in tandem with deposit expansion.

The statement comes two days after RBI forced the fourth largest private sector lender Indusind Bank admitting to have unreported its losses from the forex derivatives play for the past few years. The bank said the restating of its derivatives book will lead to a networth erosion of 2.35% which will lead to around Rs 2,100 crore of decline in its profitability. The admission had the bank shares tanking by over 27% on Tuesday eating up as much as Rs 19,000 crore of its market value which is even less than the still struggling Yes Bank.