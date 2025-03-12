Consumer price inflation drops to 3.61% in February 2025, lowest since July 2024

Retail inflation softened to 3.61% in February 2025, marking a sharp decline from 4.26% recorded in January, according to the latest data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO). This is the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since July 2024.

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), which measures changes in retail prices of food items, saw an even steeper drop. Food inflation fell to 3.75% in February, compared to 5.97% in January. The decline is attributed to a significant easing in the prices of vegetables, eggs, meat and fish, pulses, and dairy products.

Rural inflation fell significantly to 3.79% in February from 4.59% in January. Food inflation in rural regions also softened to 4.06% from 6.31% in the previous month.

Urban areas reported a similar trend, with headline inflation decreasing to 3.32% from 3.87%. Food inflation in cities declined sharply to 3.20%, down from 5.53% in January.

Housing inflation rose slightly to 2.91% in February from 2.82% in January, applicable only to urban areas.