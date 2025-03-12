Equity inflows plunge 26% in February as September selloff continues: Amfi

MUMBAI: With the market selloff continuing unabated—having lost close to 18% from the September peak--the net equity inflows into mutual funds has slumped 26% to Rs 29,303.34 crore in February, pulling down the total AUM of the industry by 4.04% to Rs 64.53 trillion.

However, net inflows into open-ended funds though slipped yet managed to stay in the positive for the 48th month in a row and so did inflows into large-cap funds, which dipped just 6.4% to Rs 2,866 crore. However, midcaps and small caps, which have been facing the worst of the market selloff, with net investments into the smallcap funds plunging 35% to Rs 3,722.46 crore and those into midcap funds crashing 33.8% to Rs 3,406.95 crore in February, the Association of Mutual Funds (Amfi) said Wednesday.

Accordingly, Amfi said due to the heavy mark-to-market losses in the equity segment, overall assets under management (AUM) of the industry fell 4.04% in February to Rs 64.53 trillion from Rs 67.25 trillion in the previous month.

The fall in inflows has come at a time of deep market correction, as February saw the Sensex slumping 5.55% and Nifty falling a bit more to the tune of 5.89%, roiled by global uncertainties, weak earnings and a sluggish economy.

All the equity fund categories, apart from the focused fund category saw a dip in inflows during the last month. Focused funds saw a 64.4% jump in investments to Rs 1,287.72 crore. On the fixed-income front, debt funds saw net outflows almost having to just about Rs 6,525.56 crore as against net inflows of Rs 1.28 trillion in January.