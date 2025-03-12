Global satellite, telecom companies should come together to provide better connectivity: Sunil Mittal

NEW DELHI: Telecom Czar Sunil Mittal on Wednesday said that his call for both telecom and satellite communication to come together to provide better connectivity globally has been heard and acted upon.

The founder of Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider, said that this collaboration will introduce one more technology into the mix: SAT-G, just like 4G, 5G, and 6G.

Mittal expressed confidence that the global satellite and telecom industries will respond to his call to combine their strengths and capabilities.

“For the telecom industry, the addition of satellite technology should be no different from bringing new technologies to its customers. Just like 4G, 5G, and 6G in the future, we will now have one more technology in our mix, i.e. SAT-G,” said Mittal.

His statement came after Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio announced their partnerships with Elon Musk's Starlink to provide satellite-based broadband services in India. Both Indian telecom providers stated in separate press releases that upon receiving authorisation from the government for SpaceX, they would explore opportunities to complement each other's offerings and enhance SpaceX's direct-to-consumer services.

Furthermore, Airtel and Jio will offer Starlink solutions through their retail outlets and online platforms. Mittal noted that this partnership will soon enable customers to use their mobile devices even in the most remote areas of the world, including in-flight and at sea.