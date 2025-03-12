BENGALURU: India's tech future is not just about competition but about crafting a leadership role in shaping the technologies of tomorrow, said Antoine Levesques, Senior Fellow for South and Central Asian Defence, Strategy, and Diplomacy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

Synergia Foundation hosted a discussion on India's Technological Rise: Rhetoric or Reality? In his keynote speech, Levesques said India can rise as a global tech powerhouse with strategic foresight and an unyielding commitment to progress.

He highlighted the country's opportunity to become a global tech leader through strategic collaboration and sustained innovation. He emphasised India’s rising technological stature and its potential to work alongside powers like the UK, Japan, and Europe to challenge tech monopolies and promote a balanced global tech ecosystem.