Models built in TN plant will align with market requirements: Tata Motors 

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors said on Tuesday that the specific models and production timelines at its upcoming Tamil Nadu plant will be aligned with the broader strategies and market requirements of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

This statement follows reports that JLR has paused its plans to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) at the facility. According to Reuters, JLR struggled to achieve the desired price-quality balance for locally sourced EV components. A supplier source revealed that all related work has been suspended for approximately two months.

However, Tata Motors clarified that the $1 billion greenfield facility in Ranipet will produce next-generation cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for both Tata Motors and JLR. A company spokesperson stated that the plant, with an annual production capacity of over 250,000 vehicles, will cater to both domestic and international markets. Production will be ramped up progressively over the next 5-7 years to reach peak capacity.