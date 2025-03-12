Rapido's potential food delivery entry with subscription model could challenge Zomato and Swiggy: Experts

Ride-sharing app Rapido, which has quickly become a significant player in India's passenger aggregation space, particularly in the two-wheeler segment, is now strategically looking to expand into the food delivery business as its next phase of growth.

The company, currently in talks with restaurateurs in select cities, is expected to adopt a subscription model with its partners—setting itself apart from existing players like Zomato and Swiggy, according to a couple of sector experts.

Founded in 2015 as a bike-taxi platform, Rapido has rapidly risen to the second spot in India’s ride-sharing market. Having surpassed $1 billion in annualized gross merchandise value (GMV), the company now views food delivery, a growing market, as the most strategic avenue for its next phase of expansion.