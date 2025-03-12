RBI asks for forex derivative exposure details from banks



MUMBAI: Within days of the fiasco at Indusind Bank’s forex derivatives imploding with a Rs 2,000-crore likely hit on its bottom-line, the Reserve Bank (RBI) asked all banks with large forex derivatives books to provide details such as the size of the exposure, hedging and also of their forex deposits.

IndusInd Bank, after being ordered by the regulator to inform the investors about the estimated losses it is likely to book on its forex derivatives book, had on Monday informed exchanges that due to accounting discrepancies and operational missteps which led to not providing for the mark-to-market losses on its forex derivatives book, which are not hedged.

The bank also said it is likely take a hit of up to 2.35% of its networth, which as of December 2024 stood at Rs 64,000 crore. Though the bank did not quantify the likely losses in the filing, the next day, its chief executive officer Sumant Kathpalia told analysts that the presumed losses cannot be passed onto the networth but has to be from the profit and loss account, which analysts expect to be upawards of Rs 2,000 crore.