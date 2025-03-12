RBI issues framework for SRO for account aggregators



MUMBAI: To streamline data exchange and resolve operational issues within the financial sector, the Reserve Bank has called applications for a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for the account aggregator (AA) ecosystem.

The regulator had introduced an account aggregator framework way back in September 2016, with an aim to facilitate secure exchange of financial information between various entities.

“To support smoother adoption and stabilisation, the RBI has determined it is desirable to have a dedicated SRO for the AA ecosystem,” the regulator said Wednesday.

“The AA ecosystem is distinct in its complexity, involving the exchange of data among a diverse array of regulated entities operating under varied regulatory environments. This complexity necessitates frequent coordination among these REs to address various operational issues such as dispute resolution, standardised agreements and common services,” the RBI added and sought responses from interested parties to apply through the Pravaah portal before June 15.