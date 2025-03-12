Reliance Jio partners with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to offer Starlink Broadband in India; Second deal after Airtel

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom service provider, has announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to offer Starlink’s broadband internet services to its customers in India. This marks the second collaboration between an Indian telecom giant and SpaceX, following Airtel’s announcement of a similar partnership just one day earlier.

"Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all. By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country,” said Mathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio.

Musk has been attempting to enter India with Starlink to provide satellite-based broadband services for some time; however, the company has yet to receive the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license to operate in India. Currently, the Indian government has granted licenses to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and the Jio-SES joint venture, Jio Satellite Communications, to provide satellite communication services. While both Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper have applied for licenses, neither has been approved by the government yet.