UST opens new facility in Pune, to add 6,000 jobs

The US-headquartered firm, which was founded in 1999 with its India headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, has significantly expanded its footprint across the country, with offices in locations including Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Coimbatore, among other places, and employs over 20,000 employees in India.

Ramprasad Santhanagopalan, President, UST Product Engineering and Pune Center Head, said, " Our investments in AI, advanced design, and cutting-edge engineering will strengthen our capabilities, ensuring that the Pune Center remains a hub for innovation and digital excellence."

The company also announced that for the next three years, it is aiming to attain a consistent growth in terms of both seating capacity and headcount across India offices. It also intends to expand its operations over the next three to five years, in line with business requirements and market opportunities in digital transformation and AI.

Last year, UST opened a second office in Bengaluru along with a Design Experience Centre . The company laid the foundation for its second-owned campus in Kochi with plans to create 3,000 jobs over the next five years in the city. In 2023, the company also inaugurated an office at the International Tech Park in Hyderabad, dedicated to innovative research and development in emerging technologies.