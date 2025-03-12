UST opens new facility in Pune, to add 6,000 jobs

BENGALURU: Technology and digital transformation solutions company UST has opened a new office in Pune. Through this expansion, the company plans to create around 3,500-6,000 job opportunities in the next 3-5 years in Pune.
The new facility spans over 80,000 sq. ft and accommodates over 1,000 seats. With over 2,000 employees, UST's Pune Center of Excellence plays a key role in shaping digital transformation for the company's global clients, UST said.
Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said, "Through these strategic expansions, we are planning to scale our operations significantly, aligning with business needs and market opportunities in digital transformation. Our focus is on building a strong talent base, business consulting pipeline, strategic partnerships, and expanding infrastructure to support our growing teams in AI, Design, and Engineering."
The US-headquartered firm, which was founded in 1999 with its India headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, has significantly expanded its footprint across the country, with offices in locations including Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Coimbatore, among other places, and employs over 20,000 employees in India.
Ramprasad Santhanagopalan, President, UST Product Engineering and Pune Center Head, said, " Our investments in AI, advanced design, and cutting-edge engineering will strengthen our capabilities, ensuring that the Pune Center remains a hub for innovation and digital excellence."
The company also announced that for the next three years, it is aiming to attain a consistent growth in terms of both seating capacity and headcount across India offices. It also intends to expand its operations over the next three to five years, in line with business requirements and market opportunities in digital transformation and AI.
Last year, UST opened a second office in Bengaluru along with a Design Experience Centre . The company laid the foundation for its second-owned campus in Kochi with plans to create 3,000 jobs over the next five years in the city. In 2023, the company also inaugurated an office at the International Tech Park in Hyderabad, dedicated to innovative research and development in emerging technologies.