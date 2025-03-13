Eighth pay panel award to create a USD 50 billion consumption, savings boost

MUMBAI: The eighth pay commission award, to be effective January 2026, for Central government employees and pensioners, will lead to a USD 50 billion consumption and savings boost for the economy with no impact on the fiscal metrics as the higher income will have led to more savings.

In mid-January, the Centre had announced the formation of the eighth pay commission which is mandated to revise the salaries, perks and pensions for Central government workers and pensioners. The pay awards, which will benefit around 3.1 crore people, will be effective January 1, 2026, the notification said.

The country is likely to witness a USD 50-billion (Rs 4.5 trillion at the current exchange rate) consumption and savings boost thanks to the wage revision for Central government employees and pensioners effective January 2026. Around 3.1 crore people are expected to benefit, Swiss brokerage UBS Securities has said in a report, which also said the salary, perks and pension hike “will have a stable impact on the fiscal position, favoring savings over consumption.”

According to UBS, “the new central pay commission pay hike will shape the country’s economic trajectory from 2026-28, with around 3.1 crore people—1.8 crore government employees and 1.3 crore Central government pensioners—standing to benefit.”