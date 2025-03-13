Forex kitty soars $15.3 billion, biggest weekly gain since Aug ‘21

MUMBAI: The foreign exchange reserves, which has been going down since October as the RBI was defending the rupee, has recorded its best weekly gains since August 27, 2021, jumping by $15.3 billion to touch $654 billion for the week to March 7.

The massive gain was primarily due to the $10-billion rupee-dollar swap conducted on February 28, apart from the valuation gains due to the increase in gold prices. The reserves had peaked at 704.9 billion in the week to September 27, 2024 but since then it has been a southward-ho as the rupee came under massive pressure and has since lost almost 4%, touching a low of 87.95 on February 10.

According to a Bloomberg report quoting the weekly statistical supplement release of the RBI on Thursday (the central bank usually releases the forex data on Fridays but this Friday being a holiday, it has released it a day in advance), the foreign exchange reserves soared by $15.3 billion to $654 billion on back of the central bank injecting $10 billion through a foreign-exchange swap auction on Feb 28.

This helped the dollar stockpile to post its biggest weekly gain in over three years--since August 27, 2021.In the previous reporting week to February 28, the forex kitty had fallen by $1.78 billion in the previous reporting week to February 28.