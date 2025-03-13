Gensol Engineering approves Rs 600 crore fund raising to resolve debt and liquidity issues

Facing rating downgrades and liquidity challenges, Gensol Engineering’s board has approved fund raising initiatives totalling Rs 600 crore to reduce debt and improve its debt-equity ratio. The company also announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, even as its shares have plummeted approximately 55% over the past 13 trading sessions.

The fund raising plan includes Rs 400 crore through the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) and Rs 200 crore through warrants to promoters, priced at Rs 56 per warrant after adjusting for the stock split.

Gensol stated that these measures reflect its commitment to sustainable growth, debt reduction, and maximising stakeholder value. Combined with ongoing divestments, including the sale of vehicles and a subsidiary, the initiatives are expected to significantly improve the company’s financial health and long-term resilience.