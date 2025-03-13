IndusInd CEO, deputy made Rs 157 crore from share-sale in 2023, 2024: BSE data

MUMBAI: More skeletons are tumbling out of the messy cupboards of Indusind Bank, with the two top-dogs of the troubled lender—the chief executive Sumant Kathpalia and the deputy chief executive Arun Khurana—net-selling shares worth Rs 157 crore during 2023 and 2024. During this period, they had also bought shares worth Rs 59 crore.

Both these executives are beneficiaries of the employees stock option scheme (Esops) and the both of them sold and bought back the shares of the bank under this option.

It can be recalled that the fifth largest private sector lender has been in trouble since this Monday when it had declared that it did not make provisions for its losses—running into at least Rs 2,000 crore according to analysts—or 2.35% of its networth, which as of December 2024 had stood at Rs 64,000 crore—for its forex derivatives book. The Hinduja brothers’-owned bank said so after the Reserve Bank has asked it do so.

According to insider-trading data from the BSE, Kathpalia, whose bid to get a three-year third term was scuttled by the Reserve Bank by allowing only a one-year term over the past weekend, sold nearly 9,50,000 shares valued at Rs 134 crore between May 24, 2023, and June 25, 2024, while buying 3,96,000 shares worth Rs 34 crore, thus making a net profit of Rs 100 crore.