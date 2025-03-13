Quick commerce hiring: K'taka, Maharashtra and Telangana remain primary hubs

The report, which analyses employment trends in the q-commerce sector, said the workforce remains predominantly young, with the average employee aged between 25 and 26. Companies rely heavily on temporary and seasonal staffing, with associates averaging a tenure of 6 months. The sector remains heavily male-dominated, with women making up just 8% of the contractual workforce, the report added.

Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President and Business Head at TeamLease Services, said the country's q-commerce sector is expanding at an unprecedented rate, with the market size projected to reach $5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10-15%. "The surge in last-mile delivery, dark store operations, and warehouse management roles is reshaping the gig economy, with Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana leading as key employment hubs," he said.

"As attrition rates remain high, businesses must prioritize workforce skilling, structured retention strategies, and AI-driven workforce management to build a sustainable talent pipeline and drive long-term growth," he added.

While in the ecommerce sector, hiring experiences seasonal fluctuations peaking at 23% in August due to festive demand and dropping to 3% by December, q-commerce maintains a steady hiring pattern throughout the year, with demand peaking at 22% in December, it said.

Meanwhile, home services firm Urban Company has also entered the quick commerce space with Insta Maids, a 15-minute maid booking service. Quick commerce is now expanding beyond delivery and groceries and HR experts say this will generate more employment opportunities in this sector.

TeamLease Services report also said the sector is characterised by a high concentration of entry-level roles, with 71% of employees holding 10th or 12th-grade qualifications. However, the industry faces a significant challenge with high attrition rates driven by intense competition and frequent job-switching.