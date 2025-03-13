Rangsons Aerospace raises Rs 300 crore to scale operations

BENGALURU: Rangsons Aerospace, a technology company engaged in product development for aerospace, defence and homeland security sectors, has raised Rs 300 crore towards expanding its operational capacity and drive growth into new business areas through strategic acquisitions.
This funding round was led by ValueQuest Investment Advisors, and had Anand Rathi Advisors as the financial advisor for the transaction.
The induction of this fund in the Mysuru-based company, a unit of NR Group, marks the first addition to the portfolio construction for ValueQuest Tristar Fund, a Category II AIF (Alternate Investment Fund) focused on thematic sector investments.
Pavan Ranga, Managing Director, Rangsons Aerospace said, “We are excited about this fund raise from ValueQuest. It will help accelerate our expansion plans and enhance our ability to serve the growing demands of the aerospace and defence sectors”.
This investment fuels its vision of expanding into global markets and advancing aerospace innovation. “One of our goals is to capture a significant share of the Rs 20,000 crore fluid-conveyance system market while continuing to develop world-class solutions for India’s Ministry of Defence and international partners,” he added.
Ravi Dharamshi, Founder & CIO, ValueQuest, said, “Tristar is specifically designed to capitalise on the long-term growth potential in sectors like defence, aerospace, and precision engineering.”
The investment deal marks the fourth transaction in the burgeoning Indian aerospace sector for Anand Rathi Investment Banking and its second with ValueQuest. NR Group sells essential oils, fragrances, incense, and electronics. It is known for the Cycle Pure Agarbathi brand.