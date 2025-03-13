Rangsons Aerospace raises Rs 300 crore to scale operations

BENGALURU: Rangsons Aerospace, a technology company engaged in product development for aerospace, defence and homeland security sectors, has raised Rs 300 crore towards expanding its operational capacity and drive growth into new business areas through strategic acquisitions.

This funding round was led by ValueQuest Investment Advisors, and had Anand Rathi Advisors as the financial advisor for the transaction.

The induction of this fund in the Mysuru-based company, a unit of NR Group, marks the first addition to the portfolio construction for ValueQuest Tristar Fund, a Category II AIF (Alternate Investment Fund) focused on thematic sector investments.