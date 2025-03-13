Vodafone Idea selects Nokia to deploy, expand its IP backhaul network in India

NEW DELHI: Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia has announced that it has been selected by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to enhance and expand its IP backhaul network in India.
The three-year partnership will see Nokia deploy its cutting-edge IP/MPLS solutions across multiple telecom circles in the country. Nokia's IP/MPLS technology will enable VIL to efficiently manage and direct traffic across its network. As part of the deal, Nokia will supply its latest portfolio of IP/MPLS products, including the 7750 SR and 7250 IXR series, to modernize VIL's transport network.
The deployment is expected to improve VIL's core, aggregation, and access layers, creating a robust, scalable, and future-ready network. This will enable VIL to handle increasing data traffic and deliver superior connectivity for both mobility and enterprise services.
“Partnering with Nokia truly aligns with our vision to enhance customer experience and support the growth of data traffic in the country. The state-of-the-art solutions from Nokia and their proven deployment capabilities will enable us to build a future ready transport network. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering superior connectivity and services to our customers,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea Limited.
Nokia, in a press release, said that Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) aims to densify its network by significantly deploying IP routers and replacing legacy networks with advanced Nokia solutions. This upgrade will enable VIL to reduce operational costs, accelerate deployment, and achieve seamless scalability for future technologies.
The deployment includes advanced planning, design, installation, and migration services, supported by automation-based documentation. The upgraded network will address VIL's growing demand for high-capacity, resilient connectivity while ensuring sustainability through reduced operational expenses and energy-efficient solutions.
“Our innovative IP/MPLS portfolio, in-depth understanding of 4G and 5G requirements and trusted performance across all network domains will ensure a high-performance network that delivers exceptional customer experiences for Vodafone Idea. This partnership underscores Nokia’s commitment to driving digitalization and supporting India’s telecom growth,” said Prashant Malkani, Head of Network Infrastructure at Nokia India.