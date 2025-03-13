Vodafone Idea selects Nokia to deploy, expand its IP backhaul network in India

NEW DELHI: Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia has announced that it has been selected by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to enhance and expand its IP backhaul network in India.

The three-year partnership will see Nokia deploy its cutting-edge IP/MPLS solutions across multiple telecom circles in the country. Nokia's IP/MPLS technology will enable VIL to efficiently manage and direct traffic across its network. As part of the deal, Nokia will supply its latest portfolio of IP/MPLS products, including the 7750 SR and 7250 IXR series, to modernize VIL's transport network.

The deployment is expected to improve VIL's core, aggregation, and access layers, creating a robust, scalable, and future-ready network. This will enable VIL to handle increasing data traffic and deliver superior connectivity for both mobility and enterprise services.

“Partnering with Nokia truly aligns with our vision to enhance customer experience and support the growth of data traffic in the country. The state-of-the-art solutions from Nokia and their proven deployment capabilities will enable us to build a future ready transport network. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering superior connectivity and services to our customers,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea Limited.