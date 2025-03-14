At USD 5.7 trillion, India's GDP to be third largest by 2028: Morgan Stanley

MUMBAI: The country is going to be the third largest by fiscal 2028 with the GDP likely to expand to USD 5.7 trillion—from USD 3.5 trillion in 2023 and USD 4.7 trillion in 2026, says a foreign brokerage.

By fiscal 2028, the country will also be the world's most sought-after consumer market and gains share in global output, driven by macro-stability-influenced policy and better infrastructure, Morgan Stanley said, adding that USD 5.7 trillion GDP will be the third largest after the US and China, overtaking Germany and Japan. By fiscal year 2026, the country will become the fourth largest, overtaking Japan. Currently, our GDP is the fifth largest after these nations.

According to Morgan Stanley, the country was the 12th largest economy in 1990, slipped to 13th position in 2000 before rising to the ninth in 2020 and fifth in 2023.

The country’s share in the world GDP is projected to rise from 3.5% to 4.5% in 2029. It projects three scenarios: in a bearish scenario, the economy expands to USD 6.6 trillion by 2035 from USD 3.65 trillion in 2025. In a base case scenario, it grows to USD 8.8 trillion by 2035 and in a bullish scenario, the GDP balloons to USD 10.3 trillion.