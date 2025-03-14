RBI fixes SGB redemption rate at Rs 8,624/unit for 2016-17 series 4

MUMBAI: With gold prices soaring—crossing the sensitive USD 3000/ounce first time-ever early trade Friday in the international markets--the Reserve Bank has fixed the final redemption price for sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) due on March 17, at Rs 8,624/gram for the 2016-17 series IV issued on March 17, 2017.

“The redemption price of the SGB shall be based on the simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity of the week (Monday- Friday), preceding the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association,” the RBI said in a statement.

It is not immediately clear how many tonnes of gold will be bought back and what the issue price.

Since the inception of the SGB scheme way back in November 2015, under the gold monetisation scheme to offer an alternative investment to physical gold, as much as 146.96 tonne of gold was issued/raised through 67 tranches, amounting to Rs 72,274 crore. Since July 2024, the RBI has announced premature redemption for SGBs issued between 2017 and 2020.

In FY24, investors bought Rs 27,031 crore worth of gold bonds or 44.34 tonne of gold, before the July budget, when the government announced the premature redemption along with a massive reduction the customs duty on the yellow metal imports—from 15% to a low 6% as gold prices were on steady climb. In 2024, the prices shot up more than 22%, while in 2025 so far it has gained over 14% and spot gold is trading over USD 3000/ounce in the international markets.