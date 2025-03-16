Explainer: Why Tesla sales and shares are falling? 

Elon Musk’s Tesla is facing significant challenges as its global sales and stock prices are tumbling. The company, which has long dominated the electric vehicle (EV) market, is now struggling to compete with Chinese automakers like BYD, which recently overtook Tesla as the world’s largest EV producer.

Adding to Tesla’s woes, Musk’s controversial political views and affiliations have alienated some consumers, further impacting sales and investor confidence.

In 2024, Tesla produced 1,774,442 electric vehicles, falling just 4,500 units short of BYD’s 1,777,965. The decline in Tesla’s sales is particularly evident in its two largest markets: the United States and China. According to S&P Global Mobility, new Tesla registrations in the U.S. fell by 11% in January 2025 compared to the previous year, even as competitors reported growth. In China, Tesla’s sales dropped by a staggering 51.47% month-on-month and 49.16% year-on-year in February 2025, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Europe has also seen a sharp decline in Tesla’s sales, with a 45% drop reported by Jato Dynamics. In Germany, Tesla registrations plummeted by 76% in February 2025 after Musk endorsed the far-right political party- AfD. Similar declines were observed in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and France. The company is also facing boycotts and protests in the United Kingdom and Portugal, further denting its reputation and sales.

Elon Musk’s political activities have become a significant point of concern for investors and consumers alike. A recent survey by Morgan Stanley revealed that 85% of respondents believe Musk’s controversial political views are negatively impacting Tesla’s business. Musk’s vocal support for former U.S. President Donald Trump and his involvement in Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have drawn criticism, with some consumers opting to boycott Tesla vehicles altogether.