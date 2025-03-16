INTERVIEW | Mid and small-caps where fundamentals don’t justify valuations are risky: Amisha Vora

The Indian equity markets have been grappling with volatility and uncertainty over the past several months. With multiple headwinds—ranging from slowing economic growth and tight domestic liquidity to relentless FII outflows and surging inflation—investors are understandably cautious. However, are there signs of recovery on the horizon? In an insightful conversation with Dipak Mondal of TNIE, Amisha Vora, chairperson and MD of Prabhudas Lilladher, shares her perspectives on the current market landscape. Edited excerpts:

The Indian equity market has been going through a tough phase lately. When do you see a recovery? Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

If you look back, India was one of the fastest-growing economies. However, over the last nine months, growth slowed down due to factors like multiple state and national elections, which led to lower government spending, particularly on capital expenditure. This impacted industries like capital goods, steel, and cement. Additionally, there was incessant selling by FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors), and domestic liquidity became tight. Consumer price inflation also surged to 9-10% due to rising vegetable prices and duties on palm oil. This combination hurt corporate earnings, especially in the October-December quarter, leading to a de-rating of stocks.

However, things are changing. The RBI has started pumping liquidity into the system, and the government has increased capital expenditure and provided tax relief to boost consumption. Markets have already corrected significantly—large caps by 15-17% and small caps by over 20%. At this point, we believe large caps are fairly valued, trading around or below their 10-year average valuations. So, it’s a good time for investors to consider quality stocks.

Should investors stay away from mid and small-caps? What are the sectors investors should look at now?

Mid and small-caps where fundamentals don’t justify valuations are risky. Many of these companies have questionable management and poor balance sheets. If businesses don’t bounce back, their stock prices won’t either. Investors should review their portfolios and cut losses in poor-quality stocks, reallocating to quality businesses. We are recommending sectors like pharma, healthcare, hospitals, defense, and hotels, as they offer better growth visibility and are less impacted by global trade tensions.

Some large-cap stocks are now attractively valued. Does that mean the benchmark indices like Nifty and Sensex have limited downside from here? Could we see a relief rally soon?

I don’t foresee another 15% correction in the Nifty. A 3-5% dip over the next two months is possible, especially with the upcoming Trump-Modi discussions on tariffs, which could create some volatility. But a deeper correction of 10-15% has a low probability—maybe just 10%. Retail investors should focus on quality large-cap stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential.

Investors should review their portfolios carefully. Stay invested in quality businesses with healthy cash flows, low debt, and strong return on equity. If you hold poor-quality stocks, switch to better ones. We recommend sectors like pharma, healthcare, defense, and hospitality. These sectors are less vulnerable to global uncertainties and offer good growth prospects.

Many experts suggest diversification across asset classes and geographies. Do you agree?

Diversification is essential, in both good and bad times. Gold is a good hedge against currency depreciation and global uncertainties. Fixed income provides stability when equity markets are volatile. Younger investors should have a higher allocation to equities to benefit from long-term compounding.

As for geographical diversification, India offers a wide variety of sectors, but for exposure to global themes like US and China technology, HNIs and ultra-HNIs can use their LRS limits or invest through mutual funds that have international allocations.