Dr. Lakshmi Venu appointed as vice-chairman of TAFE

NEW DELHI: Leading tractor manufacturer Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) has appointed Dr. Lakshmi Venu as Vice Chairman of the company. Dr. Venu is also the Managing Director at Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., a leading automotive component manufacturer and has been serving as a Director at TAFE.

She is a graduate from Yale University and a Doctorate in Engineering Management from the University of Warwick, UK.

Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman & MD of TAFE, said that Dr. Venu has been a key member of their leadership team and a member of TAFE’s Board.

“In appreciation of her impactful contribution, the Board is pleased to appoint her as Vice Chairman. With her leadership style that is focused on building for the future, we look forward to her leveraging TAFE’s collaborative, value-based approach towards its vision of ‘Cultivating the World’. On behalf of the Board and Management, we extend our warmest good wishes to her,” added Mallika Srinivasan.