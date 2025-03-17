Dr. Lakshmi Venu appointed as vice-chairman of TAFE

NEW DELHI: Leading tractor manufacturer Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) has appointed Dr. Lakshmi Venu as Vice Chairman of the company. Dr. Venu is also the Managing Director at Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., a leading automotive component manufacturer and has been serving as a Director at TAFE.
She is a graduate from Yale University and a Doctorate in Engineering Management from the University of Warwick, UK.
Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman & MD of TAFE, said that Dr. Venu has been a key member of their leadership team and a member of TAFE’s Board.
“In appreciation of her impactful contribution, the Board is pleased to appoint her as Vice Chairman. With her leadership style that is focused on building for the future, we look forward to her leveraging TAFE’s collaborative, value-based approach towards its vision of ‘Cultivating the World’. On behalf of the Board and Management, we extend our warmest good wishes to her,” added Mallika Srinivasan.
Responding to her appointment as Vice-Chairman, Dr. Venu said, “I look forward to working closely with the Board and the teams at Tafe and Eicher tractors to strengthen our organization and drive continued success to achieve our strategic goals.”
Headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, TAFE was established in 1960 and is now the second-largest tractor manufacturer in India and ranks among the top globally in terms of volume.
P B Sampath, Director – TAFE, said, “Dr. Venu carries the rich legacy of inherited values from the Founder’s family and is sure to bring in an enriching dynamism into TAFE’s march into the future.”
Lakshmi Venu is the daughter of TAFE Chairman & MD Mallika Srinivasan and TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus, Venu Srinivasan.
Sandeep Sinha, CEO of TAFE, added, “Dr. Venu’s unique expertise in balancing operational efficiency and market engagement combined with her robust product knowledge, deep understanding of the Indian and global markets and keen interest in new technologies, positions her exceptionally well for leading TAFE.”