Higher yields have SBI deferring Rs 15,000-crore bond sale

MUMBAI: The nation’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has deferred its Rs 15,000-crore domestic bond issuance—a mix of tier 1 bonds and long-term infra bonds--plan due to high bond yields, despite the rate cut by the central bank.

The bank has also decided to re-look at the funding strategy for the reminder of the current fiscal and look afresh at the funding plans next fiscal. This comes despite the fact that many other state-run banks have raised funds in recent months.

The move has baffled the market and pulled down its stock by almost 1% on Monday as it comes in spite of the fact that the RBI has cut policy rates by 25 bps to 6.25% and also has been infusing ample liquidity into the system. The SBI stock is trading down 21% from the peak it had scaled in last June.

SBI had initially planned to raise around Rs 15,000 crore -- Rs 5,000 crore in Basel III-compliant additional tier-I perpetual bonds and Rs 10,000 crore via 15-year infrastructure bonds this month--through domestic bond sales before the end of March. However, due to persistently high yields, the bank has postponed the plans.

"SBI has been waiting for the right time to tap the debt market, but has abandoned the plan for the current fiscal as yields have staying high for the last several weeks. So the Rs 15,000-crore of planned bond sale is off its shelves now,” a merchant banker old TNIE on Monday.