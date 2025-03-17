Market manipulation: Bombay HC dismisses case against Adanis

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has dismissed a SIFO case against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his younger brother and managing director of Adani Enterprises, Rajesh Adani, in an alleged violations of market regulations and share price manipulation, saying no case of cheating or criminal conspiracy has been made out.

The case related to alleged share price manipulation and thus unlawful gains to the tune of Rs 388 crore by the company and its promoters selling their holdings at higher price and then buying back them after pulling down the share price later.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had in 2012 initiated a case against Adani Enterprises and the promoters Gautam and Rajesh Adani, and chargesheeted with criminal conspiracy and cheating. In 2019, the company and the brothers had moved the high court seeking to quash a sessions court order which had earlier in the year ordered the SIFO to probe the case.