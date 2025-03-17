Swiggy Instamart takes quick commerce to 100 cities

BANGALURU: With the growing demand for 10-minute deliveries, especially in tier-2 and 3 cities, quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart has expanded to 100 cities across the country.



The platform on Monday announced that the quick commerce platform in the last month alone launched in cities such as Raipur, Siliguri, Jodhpur, and Thanjavur.



With this expansion, new customers now have access to over 30,000 products, from groceries and daily essentials to electronics, smartphones, fashion, makeup, toys, and more.



Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart said, "Over the past year, millions of Indians have turned to Swiggy Instamart for everything from groceries and essentials to festive and everyday needs. We have noted that there is significant traction for convenience-led retail much beyond Indian metros, as both consumer behaviour and the value-proposition of quick-commerce evolve in tandem."



"Our expansion to 100 cities strengthens our reach and allows us to better serve growing consumer needs in underserved geographies. In 2025, one in four new users came from tier 2 or 3 cities, underscoring the growing demand for quick commerce," he added.



