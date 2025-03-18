Hinduja says its right time to up stake in Indusind Bank.                                        

MUMBAI: Ashok P Hinduja, the chairman of IndusInd International Holdings, which is the promoter of the troubled IndusInd Bank, has said on Tuesday that it is an “opportune time to increase the stake” in the bank as and when the regulator permits but remained silent on immediate fund infusion into it following the crisis linked to forex derivatives losses.

"This is an opportune time as a promoter to increase stake. If this is the time at this price, we would like to increase stake," Hinduja said on the sidelines of a press conference to announce the completion of the acquisition of Reliance Capital here this evening.

IIHL has already got the in-principal approval from the Reserve Bank (RBI) to increase the stake in the bank to 26 percent from the current 15 percent. The promoter entity had previously pledged more than 50 percent of its holding in the bank to lenders and is feared to be pledging more given the likely huge losses due to the mismanagement of its forex derivatives book.

The company is waiting for the final approval from the RBI, he said.

"All communication responses have been given to the regulator. It is now left to the regulator when and how they will give us the approval," Hinduja said.