Infosys opens two new offices in Sweden

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys has expanded its presence in the Nordic region by inaugurating two new offices in Älmhult and Helsingborg, Sweden.
The new offices will help the company in serving regional customers across sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, and retail.
Infosys said the centres will also help customers develop advanced systems and software that will enhance their customer experience, and operational efficiency, and boost innovation.
The company will support its customers to augment their technology landscape and digital capabilities by leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.
Over the last few years, Infosys has invested and expanded its footprint in the Nordic region with a proximity centre in Gothenburg, Sweden, a key hub for automotive, digital tech, and green innovation in Europe.
This has enabled Infosys to work more closely with its regional customers, including Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, Posti, the leading delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics, and STARK Group, Europe’s largest retailer and distributor of building materials, helping them build and strengthen next-gen solutions and advance their digital transformation journeys, Infosys said.
In September last year, Infosys announced a collaboration with the Swedish electric performance car brand Polestar and opened a technology hub in Bengaluru.
This hub aims to deliver electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation across many domains including infotainment, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and telematics, the company said.