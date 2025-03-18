Infosys opens two new offices in Sweden

BENGALURU: IT services company Infosys has expanded its presence in the Nordic region by inaugurating two new offices in Älmhult and Helsingborg, Sweden.

The new offices will help the company in serving regional customers across sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, and retail.

Infosys said the centres will also help customers develop advanced systems and software that will enhance their customer experience, and operational efficiency, and boost innovation.

The company will support its customers to augment their technology landscape and digital capabilities by leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.